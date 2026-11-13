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HHS Presents 2026 Founders Day Award
By Joanne Nesti,7 days ago
Submitted by Elizabeth Malloy, Executive Director, Haddam Historical Society. (November 13, 2026) — Each year the Haddam Historical Society bestows an award to a person or persons who has performed an outstanding service to the organization and contributed to furthering the mission of the Society, which is to preserve, collect, interpret and promote the history and heritage of Haddam for present and future generations.