undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WRONG WAY DRIVER ARRESTED FOR OWI IN JEFFERSON COUNTY
5 days ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY – A Mount Pleasant man was arrested for OWI after he was reportedly seen driving the wrong way on Highway 34. Court documents state that on Wednesday, November 11, at approximately 1:25 AM, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area near mile markers 214 and 215 on Highway 34 after multiple 911 calls reported a black Jeep traveling the wrong way.
5