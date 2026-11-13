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How NovoGenius® MCU+ Devices Are Reshaping the Automotive Edge Node
By Christopher McGrady,4 days ago
Zonal architectures are pulling computing toward the center of the vehicle, yet the actuators, sensors, and lighting modules at its edges still need local intelligence. NOVOSENSE is meeting that need with single-chip devices defined around one application at a time. The Edge Node Under Zonal Architecture. Automotive electrical and electronic...