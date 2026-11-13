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Chevron to restart western Iowa biodiesel plant
4 days ago
RALSTON — Chevron, the nation’s second largest oil and gas company, has announced it will restart a biofuels plant in western Iowa’s Carroll County. Chevron cites “improving market conditions” in the decision to restart the biodiesel plant in Ralston, Iowa, that’s been shut down for nearly two years. Chevron has announced it will get the feedstock needed for its soybean-based biodiesel from the Landus Cooperative plant nearby that processes 28 million bushels a soybeans annually.