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Maxwell Greenberg: Albany must protect Long Islanders from online scams
By Maxwell Greenberg,7 days ago
Older Americans are losing staggering sums to fraud. Last year, people over age 60 reported more than $7.7 billion in losses to the FBI, with the average loss exceeding $38,000. Because many scams are never reported, the true cost is much higher. New Yorkers of all ages are estimated to lose about $8.7 billion annually to online scams and crimes.