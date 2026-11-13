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The Afghan Whigs
7 days ago
Review Summary: If you tell me "Don't get mixed up with the Devil," thats exactly what I'm gonna do. There’s a line within the chorus of the closer of Black Love, “Faded” that most accurately describes listening to The Afghan Whigs: “Come on, look down/And see the mess I’m in tonight.” Greg Dulli, the band’s frontman, doesn’t shy away from the sleaze, nastiness and danger lurking within society. He revels in the debauchery it has to offer, sneering in the face of what normally be categorized as aesthetically and morally pleasing. Themes such as drugs (“Step Into the Light”), betrayal (“Blame Etc.”) and the threat of violence (“You want the dog, I’ll let him out/Come and get some, baby” off of “My Enemy”) only offer a mere glimpse into the ugliness of life that Dulli and company explore on Black Love. Behind the guise of blues, soul and rock music (emphasis on the rock), The Afghan Whigs find themselves aboard a ride straight to hell and choose to hurtle towards this abyss without fear of consequences. For a music fan who has written about some of his favorite “Music Snapshots,” Black Love offers a treasure trove of distinct moments, almost one or two within every song. There’s Dulli’s howling of “Get it on” layered over the band’s pronouncement of the line “I want to get it on” towards the very end of “Double Day,” the manic piano playing combined with the scorching guitars after Dulli utters “Here we go” in the final 30 seconds of “Bulletproof,” and the blare of the opening guitar lick on “Honky’s Ladder,” to name a few. A grisly affair like Black Love has never sounded so exciting, engaging and fun.