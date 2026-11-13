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Luck runs out: Pitt volleyball sweeps Notre Dame
By Ava Nicholas,7 days ago
On Wednesday night, No. 2 Pitt (24-1, 14-1, ACC) added to its unblemished record in Victory Heights Arena, taking down Notre Dame (6-18, 3-11 ACC) in straight sets. Despite a scary moment when star player Olivia Babcock went down with an apparent ankle injury, the Panthers ended their hump day on a high note before setting their sights fully on facing No. 3 Louisville this Sunday.