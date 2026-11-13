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Chattanooga FC makes history with first National Championship, celebration parade Friday
By ARC Chattanooga,7 days ago
Chattanooga FC is celebrating a historic achievement after becoming the first professional sports team in Chattanooga to win a national championship. The club defeated LAFC 2-1 Sunday night to capture the MLS NEXT Pro championship at Finley Stadium. Coach Richard Dixon and team captain Alex McGrath discussed the victory during...