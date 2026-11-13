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WMOK: WHO’S HIRING!? Massac County Sheriff’s Office Now Accepting Resumes for Multiple Openings
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,5 days ago
The Massac County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is currently accepting resumes for three key public safety positions: Deputy Sheriff, Dispatcher / Telecommunicator, and Deputy Jailer / Corrections Officer. Interested candidates can review the roles, minimum requirements, and application instructions below. Open Positions & Minimum Requirements. Deputy Sheriff. Age...