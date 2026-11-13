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WMOK: WHO’S HIRING?!: Illinois Department of Transportation – Highway Maintainer, Belgrade Team (Snow Removal)
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,5 days ago
(WMOK) — Metropolis, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring temporary snow removal operators for the 2026–27 snow and ice season on its Belgrade Team, based at 2813 Highway 145 in Metropolis. The part-time, temporary on-call Highway Maintainer positions pay $27.79 an hour. The posting...