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AAA reports national average for gasoline is below $4 per gallon
By tarynj,7 days ago
AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since July. The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Illinois has dropped more than a quarter in the last week. According to AAA, the average Illinois price today is $4.27, down from $4.61 one week ago and $4.70 one month ago. The average price for the Carbondale and Marion area is $4.16.
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