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One Breakout Candidate for Each PWHL Team in 2026-27
By Jackson S.,7 days ago
It’s getting to that time of year once again as the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is just weeks away from dropping the puck, and we get to see four new teams take the ice. This means newly-aligned rosters and different chemistry being formed in each lineup. There are always different players who burst onto the scene each season and step up their game, so who will it be this time?