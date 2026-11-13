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Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho & Jusso Välimäki Shine in First Global Series Game
By Zach M.,7 days ago
After days of build-up, the 2026 NHL Global Series in Helsinki, Finland, has finally arrived. For the first time in 16 years, the Carolina Hurricanes played an NHL game overseas. It’s been a long time coming for the defending Stanley Cup champions to play hockey in front of newer fans who may not have seen them in person before. More importantly, it was about having the three Finnish players play in front of family and friends for the first time in this type of event.