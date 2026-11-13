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Blue Origin bows out of NASA commercial space station competition
By Jeff Foust,4 days ago
WASHINGTON — Blue Origin has decided not to bid on a NASA competition to support the development of commercial space stations. Jeff Foust writes about space policy, commercial space, and related topics for SpaceNews. He earned a Ph.D. in planetary sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree with honors in geophysics and planetary science... More by Jeff Foust.