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Planned power outage to affect 3,774 customers in East Tawas area
By Mark Constance,7 days ago
EAST TAWAS — Thousands of Iosco County residents will be without electricity overnight as crews work to improve the area’s electric transmission system. “Consumers Energy and ITC Michigan are working actively to strengthen the electric grid that serves the community, leading to fewer and shorter power outages,” said Steve Herrygers, Consumers Energy’s senior executive director of high-voltage distribution. “We appreciate our customers’ patience while this work takes place.”
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