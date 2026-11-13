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Marie Ann Williams, 83, of Kenosha – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,7 days ago
Marie Ann Williams, 83, of Kenosha, died Nov. 10, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born on September 16, 1943, in Kinston, NC, the daughter of the late Jesse and Rosa (Thompson) Harper. She was educated in the schools of NC. Marie married Richard Williams on February 17, 1971, in Kingsville, TX. She worked as a waitress for various restaurants before she retired. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, listening to gospel music, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family especially with her grandchildren.