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Pet of the Week: Meet Janae!
By Gallupsun StaffNo Comments,7 days ago
Janae is a spunky life-of-the-pawty kind of girl. She does happy jumps when you come to see her and she’s learning how to be walked on a leash. She loves people and doesn’t mind other dogs or cats; she makes friends as easy as 1, 2, 3. She’s an outgoing social pup who will never deny a treat or a head scratch. Her love language is “Feed me, love me, and never leave me,” famous words said by Garfield the cat.