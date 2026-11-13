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Richie Cashmore, 50, of Kenosha – Obituary
By Racine County Eye Staff,7 days ago
Richie Cashmore, 50, of Kenosha died Nov. 6, 2026, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Richie was born on February 14, 1976, in Waukegan, IL, the son of Dennis Cashmore and Jatta Brown. He was educated in the schools of Gurnee, IL and received a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Richie worked as an inventory specialist for many years. His hobbies included reading and cheering for the Chicago Cubs but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.