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Places in Oklahoma to honor and learn about Indigenous culture during Native American History Month
By Kalina Williams, Asst. News and Lifestyle Editor,7 days ago
Native American Heritage Month is celebrated every November to honor the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous peoples. Built on Native land, Oklahoma’s history expands further than some may know of which starts with the location of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Stillwater received its name in 1832 when...
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