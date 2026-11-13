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Two storms bring heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow to Northern California
7 days ago
A pair of Pacific storms will bring widespread rain, strong winds and heavy mountain snow to Northern California through Monday. The first and stronger storm will move through Friday, producing rain and possible thunderstorms across Chico, Redding and the northern Sacramento Valley. Rainfall totals of one-half to three-quarters of an inch are possible in the valley.
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