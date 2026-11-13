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Statehouse Spotlight with Sen. Schmitt: Ready to get to work
By Letter to the Editor,7 days ago
With the recent general election now over, it’s time to start looking ahead and preparing for the 2027 legislative session. In recent months, I’ve spent time listening to the residents of Senate District 48 in a series of town hall meetings. Your opinion is vital to me as I work with my colleagues in the General Assembly to craft legislation.