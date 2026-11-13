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Multi-Agency Investigation Disrupts Large-Scale Drug Operation with Over 2,000 Lbs. of Meth in Fresno County (Video)
5 days ago
November 13, 2026 – Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office officials report that on November 5, 2026, law enforcement executed 12 search warrants across Fresno County, seizing approximately 1,900 pounds of methamphetamine, over 100 gallons of liquid methamphetamine, 43 firearms, $50,000 in cash, and 15,000 marijuana plants. An additional 100...
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