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Person Dies After Norfolk Southern Train Strike in Greensboro
By Eddie Souza,7 days ago
A person died at the scene after a Norfolk Southern train struck them in Greensboro on Nov. 12. Police found the pedestrian on the tracks near South Davie Street. Greensboro police had not identified the victim and planned to notify next of kin, the Greensboro News & Record reported Thursday. Norfolk Southern and Greensboro police are investigating the death.