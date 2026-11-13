undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cafe Fili Replaces Amber at Anthem House, Bringing Shawarma Bowls to Locust Point
By Jessica Brown,7 days ago
Cafe Fili, the Mediterranean restaurant known for its Mount Vernon location, is opening a new outpost this month at Anthem House in Locust Point, taking over the 2,000-square-foot space that Amber vacated in January 2025. The spot sits at 900 E. Fort Ave. in the Locust Point/Riverside area, and it marks another expansion for a brand that has steadily grown since it first opened in Baltimore.
1