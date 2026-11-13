undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
World's First Mouratoglou Racquet Club Serves Up Noblesville Debut This December
By Luis Martinez,7 days ago
The world's first Mouratoglou Racquet Club is scheduled to open Dec. 10 at 14469 Olio Road in Noblesville, bringing a brand built by Serena Williams' longtime coach to central Indiana. The facility will feature indoor courts for tennis, padel and pickleball, along with a full gym and training spaces designed for everything from beginner lessons to competitive play.