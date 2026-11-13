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Yosemite National Park Announces Due to Forecasted Incoming Storms Tioga Road (Continuation of Highway 120 Through the Park) and Glacier Point Road are Temporarily Closed
7 days ago
November 13, 2026 - Tioga Road (continuation of Highway 120 through the park) and Glacier Point Road are temporarily closed due to a series of incoming storms and a forecast of snow. Evaluation of road conditions after the storms pass will determine if the roads reopen. Call 209/372-0200 (then 1,...