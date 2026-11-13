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Water management district's board calls for review after its Nov. forecast, flood response
By Eric Weiss,7 days ago
The South Florida Water Management District’s governing board called for a review of its response to November’s heavy rains, as officials described flooding that overwhelmed local drainage systems and raised questions about whether improvements are needed. Board member Jay Steinle asked the district to prepare an after-action report...