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ASE Education Foundation Launches $25M Apprenticeship Grant
By Mary DellaValle,7 days ago
The ASE Education Foundation officially launched the Transportation Automotive Technician Apprenticeship Incentive Fund, a $25 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand Registered Apprenticeships for auto, collision, and truck service technicians nationwide. Employers looking to develop their own technicians, schools looking to place their students, and anyone considering the trade as a career can learn more and sign up for updates at ASEeducationFoundation.org/apprenticeship.