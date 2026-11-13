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Alfred State College’s 2026 Day Of Giving
By Brian O'Neil,7 days ago
Alfred State College (ASC) alumni, faculty & staff, and friends joined together to raise $385,180 during the 2026 Day of Giving. 750 donors contributed to the event in support of current and future Pioneers. “Day of Giving was an incredible success,” commented Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations John Lewis, “The events of the day brought energy and excitement to campus while highlighting the generosity of the Alfred State community. It was inspiring to see so many people come together in support of our students and programs.” Alfred State has designated a day since 2016 to rally supporters to help meet college needs. The college encourages donations to the Pioneer Fund, which allows ASC to put resources to work where they can make a significance difference for our students. Various clubs, organizations, and athletic teams worked alongside the Institutional Advancement staff to garner support that will benefit things like scholarships, academic needs, mental health resources, and specific goals for their teams and clubs.