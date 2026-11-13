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Jensen Huang and the Cost of Unchecked Influence
By Daniel Nenni,7 days ago
As a semiconductor professional with 45 years in the industry, born and raised in Silicon Valley, I’ve followed Nvidia and Jensen Huang from the beginning. Jensen has been my No. 1 semiconductor CEO for many years, and he still is today. My wife and I have met Jensen and his wife, Lori, on several social occasions, and we’ve always been struck by how down to earth they are. I also married my college girlfriend in the 1980s, so I can appreciate some of the challenges that come with building a life together. I absolutely hope they continue on this journey together.