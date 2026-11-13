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South African parties in high-stakes coalition talks after ANC's worst election results
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME - Associated Press,7 days ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African political parties began high-stakes coalition talks that will determine who will run the country's cities after recent local elections saw the once-dominant African National Congress lose significant support. The ANC remains the biggest party, but its share of the national vote fell to just...