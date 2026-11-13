undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Student employees promote sustainability across campus
By Kate Blair,7 days ago
Student employees have been working to improve sustainability initiatives across campus by engaging with faculty, staff, and students across departments. From dining services to classroom lessons, students workers are the foundation for fostering sustainable engagement at Elon. Facilities Management Waste Reduction Intern: Carolynn Christopher, ‘29. Waste Reduction Intern Carolynn...