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Morning Break: Saints build on improvements on both sides of the ball ahead of Panthers matchup
By New Orleans Saints,7 days ago
New Orleans Saints run defense executed the 'old' to produce a better 'new'. The bye-week film session didn't lie, and what it showed was painful for the New Orleans Saints run defense. Before Sunday's 23-22, overtime victory over Cleveland, the Saints were allowing 139.4 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the league) on 4.8 yards per carry, and four opponents had gained at least 145 rushing yards against New Orleans. SEE MORE>>