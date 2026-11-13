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Daniella’s Dolce Brings Italian Pastries and Gelato Lattes to Danvers
By Danielle Evans-Cole,7 days ago
With the opening of her sixth business under the Daniella’s brand, Daniella Mammola, owner of North Shore Hospitality Group, is bringing an extravagant dose of sweetness to the North Shore. The mid-September opening of Daniella’s Dolce in Danvers next door to Daniella’s Cafe gave the North Shore not just a full-service Italian bakery, but a destination.
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