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AEW’s Bobby Lashley wins championship outside of the company
By Aaron Rift,5 days ago
At the 4th Rope Wrestling event on November 12th 2026, Bobby Lashley defeated Joe Alonzo in just two minutes to become the new 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion. Lashley challenged Alonzo for the title, quickly taking control of the match. He tossed Alonzo with a belly-to-belly suplex before hitting him with a spear to secure the three-count and win the title. Following the victory, MVP came to the ring and personally placed the championship around Lashley’s waist.