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Allison Short
By WEAU Staff,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am honored to nominate someone who truly embodies what it means to be a bright light in her community. As the owner and coach of CrossFit Chippewa Falls, she goes above and beyond to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, supported, and encouraged. Her dedication extends far beyond fitness. She genuinely cares about the people who walk through her doors and consistently finds ways to give back to her community. Most recently, she took it upon herself to organize a fundraiser to support local veterans who have lost access to a fitness program due to funding cuts. This is just one example of her willingness to step up when others need support. She works incredibly hard, gives so much of herself, and never seems to expect anything in return. She isn’t just building stronger athletes, she’s building a stronger community. Her kindness, generosity, and commitment to others makes her an exceptional human being and someone who is truly deserving of the Sunshine Award.