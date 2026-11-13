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Ryan Beachem
By WEAU Staff,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ryan is the maintenance person at the Chippewa Falls YMCA. Ryan has done an outstanding job of listening to the members, fixing problems quickly as they arise, and improving the overall condition of the very busy facility. He is friendly and helpful and always willing to try to figure something out in a timely manner. His presence and care for his job is apparent throughout the Y. Great job Ryan.