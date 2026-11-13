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Abdul Kahn, M.D.
By WEAU Staff,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Abdul Khan, MD, a Nephrologist at Mayo Clinic, for a Sunshine Award for going above and beyond in caring for my husband, Jeff. During a very critical time, Dr. Khan listened, acted, and worked to ensure Jeff received the care he urgently needed. His dedication, compassion, and commitment to his patients have made a tremendous difference in Jeff’s life and in our family’s lives. We are incredibly grateful to have a physician who cares so deeply.