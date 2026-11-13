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Taylor Swift performing at 60th annual CMA Awards in Nashville
By Sydney Keller,7 days ago
Taylor Swift is performing at the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, the Country Music Association announced Friday. Swift will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bridgestone Arena, which will be her first CMA Awards performance in 13 years. Swift announced she'd be attending the awards ceremony after being nominated for Single of the Year with “I Knew It, I Knew You."