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Jennifer Kingston
By WEAU Staff,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jennifer Kingston for the Sunshine Award because I truly believe she is one of the reasons Milestone is such a special place. When families begin looking into senior living, it can be an overwhelming and emotional experience. Jennifer has a way of making that process feel less frightening. From the very first conversation, you can tell that she genuinely cares about the people she meets. She doesn’t make you feel like you’re just another inquiry or someone she’s trying to move into an apartment. She listens, she remembers the little things, and she makes you feel like your family matters. What stands out most about Jennifer is how much of her heart she puts into everything she does. She goes above and beyond, not because she has to, but because that’s simply the kind of person she is. She is always welcoming, positive, and willing to help, even when something may not fall under her responsibilities. It’s clear how much pride Jennifer takes in Milestone. Whether she’s bringing families together, planning special events, supporting residents, or simply taking the time to check in, she creates a sense of community that you don’t find everywhere. I also think it’s important to recognize that Jennifer’s dedication doesn’t stop once someone moves in. She continues to be a familiar face, a source of reassurance, and someone families know they can turn to. You can tell that Jennifer has worked incredibly hard to make Milestone what it is today. But what makes her so deserving of this award isn’t just what she’s accomplished. It’s the way she makes people feel along the way. There are people who are good at their jobs, and then there are people who make you grateful that your paths crossed. Jennifer is one of those people. I hope Milestone knows what they have in Jennifer. People like her are rare, and the compassion, energy, and genuine love she brings to this community deserve to be recognized. Thank you, Jennifer, for treating families like family and for making Milestone feel like home. You are truly deserving of this Sunshine Award.