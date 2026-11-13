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WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard: “Chill out, there are things in this world more important than social media”
By Aaron Rift,4 days ago
WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard, who hosts the Something to Wrestle podcast but does not frequently post on social media, shared a message with his Twitter/X followers on Friday morning. Here is what Prichard wrote…. “You know what. We are all just human beings. Chill out. There are things in...