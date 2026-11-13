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Putnam City school bus struck by vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City
By Christian Hans,7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - A school bus carrying students was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, although police have reported no injuries. The Oklahoma City Police Department says a Putnam City Schools bus was carrying students when it was struck near West Hefner Road and Bailey Drive, which is located west of North Council Road.
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