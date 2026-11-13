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Hudson Heights Co-op and Neighbor Fight for Three Years Over a Shower That May Not Leak
By Juliana Vance,7 days ago
A three-year fight between a Hudson Heights co-op and one of its residents over whether her shower is leaking into the apartment below has wound through multiple courtrooms, with Castle Village now seeking roughly $200,000 in legal fees from reproductive immunologist Guillermina Girardi. Castle Village management claims Girardi's shower is leaking and wants it redone at her expense, while Girardi, 63, says she has produced about ten city inspections that found no leak at all.