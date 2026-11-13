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Shabazz Commentary: Michigan and Mississippi restored my faith in humanity
7 days ago
I’ll admit it. Going into Election Night, my faith in humanity was running about as low as a Statehouse approval rating. Then Michigan and Mississippi happened. Let’s start up north. Michigan voters elected Abdul El-Sayed to the U.S. Senate, making him the first Muslim ever elected to that chamber. He beat former Congressman Mike Rogers with roughly 52% of the vote, in a state Donald Trump carried two years ago.
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