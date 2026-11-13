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2027 QB Landon Martin commits to Liberty
By Jon Manson,7 days ago
Liberty has picked up a commitment from Class of 2027 quarterback prospect Landon Martin, he has announced on his Instagram account. The 6’2″, 200 pound athlete is from Green Cove Springs, Florida where he attends Clay High School. During his high school career, Martin has throw for 3,800 yards and 32 touchdowns. During his junior season in 2025, Martin passed for 1,430 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions while completing 57.5% of his passes. The dual-threat athlete also rushed for 1,058 yards and 9 touchdowns. The latest available stats for Martin for this season, has him at 1,112 passing yards, 572 rushing yards, and 10 total touchdowns. He’s also currently ranked No. 1 in total yards in Class 4A District 4.