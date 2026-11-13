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CEO recommends temporary pause on urban camping ordinance action
By Christine Fonville,7 days ago
DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is proposing a preparation period before the county implements its newly approved urban camping ordinance. Saying enforcement should be paired with outreach, shelter, behavioral health services, and pathways to stable housing, Cochran-Johnson proposed a 120-day pause before any actions are taken. The DeKalb County Board...
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