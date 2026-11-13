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Southern Utah Thunderbirds travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Southern Utah. Wake Forest went 18-17 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 20.2 bench points last season.