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Ohio State’s special teams swung 2 games, and now Robby Discher is gone
By ColeVanWiechen,7 days ago
A 44-yard punt return for USC and a fake punt for Oregon flipped two games. Now Robby Discher is out, and Ohio State will take a by-committee approach to special teams. Ohio State’s offense has a freshman quarterback who’s been struggling, and their defense has given up 71 points in two weeks. But if you’re looking for the moments where the Buckeyes’ last two games turned, I keep landing on special teams.