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US military downs 2 Iranian attack drones as Iran claims a strike on a US radar in Bahrain
By Deseret Digital Media,7 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military said it intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, as the Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a U.S. early warning radar system in the kingdom. The Guard also said a tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion.