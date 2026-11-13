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How to watch UNC Basketball as they host Georgia
By Al Hood,7 days ago
Here’s how you can watch UNC’s first regular season game against Power Four competition. Tonight is another continuation of the run of home games that will see if the Tar Heels can continue to stack good things on top of good things. Tuesday night can be seen in a couple different lights. On the negative side, Carolina once again got out rebounded and badly for the first half, and it’s past the point to where it’s just a concern but an actual problem. It’ll be talked about for…every…single…game…until it changes. Yes, it’s going to be the very first talking point every play-by-play person uses and the launching point for ever color analyst. If you are playing a drinking game don’t included “rebounding” in your words unless it’s “drink some water.” Otherwise, you’re going to die.